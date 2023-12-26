Plateau: CAN Reacts To Christmas Eve Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has reacted to the recent horrifying incidents that occurred in Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

The Christian body sent its condolence to families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President, the body said it stands with the victims at this time of grief.

“Our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength. The loss of lives, including those of our brethren in the Baptist Church in Chirang village, is a devastating blow to our collective peace and unity. “We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect. Such acts have no place in our society and must not be allowed to prevail. READ ALSO: CAN urges Muslims, Christians to strive for inclusivity

OAIC, MCCSW commiserate with Christians over Abidoye’s passage “We commend the swift intervention of the Military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities. We recognize the efforts of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity. “However, while appreciating these immediate responses, we urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future. Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures. “We believe in the unity and strength of our nation. We acknowledge the resilience of the people of Plateau State and the nation at large. We must reinforce this unity and resilience in the face of such adversity. Let us shun all forms of violence and embrace the peace and unity that our nation so desperately needs. “In this season of love and giving, let us remember the victims and their families not only in our prayers but also by reaching out to them with relief materials. Let us extend our empathy and support, and commit to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.