Plateau-Born Athlete Emerges Winner Of Anambra Marathon Race

Nyango Gyang, a Plateau State-born athlete has emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Anambra State Marathon, defeating other marathoners with the record time of 2:26 mins to clinch the 1 Million prize money.

The 40 KM marathon, which was organised by Thanos Charity Foundation, in partnership with the federal Ministry of Sports and the state government, began at the Ogbunike Toll gate, through Enugu -Onitsha expressway, and ended at Emmaus House, in Awka.

Gyang dominated the race as two others, Ismael Sadjoh and Selengwe Constant, came second and third, with cash prizes of #500,000 and #300,000 respectively. Speaking after the exercise, Gyang expressed his delight and promised to do better in the next edition.

He said he got information about the marathon through his coach, who encouraged him to register and participate and commended organisers for making it open for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion.

For the organiser, the President of Thanos Charity Foundation, Mr Ugochukwu Ifeanyi, said the idea behind the event, is to identify sports talents in the state and give them a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

He added that the Foundation is determined to improve sporting activities in Anambra state and they are partnering with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Commerce and Wealth Creation as well as the Ministry of Health.

Continuing, Ugochukwu Ifeanyi noted that the aim of the Foundation it beat the records of the Lagos Marathon adding that the best talents would be handed over to the Anambra state government to be trained and would represent the state at the National Sports Festival.