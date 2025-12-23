Plateau Boosts Security As 1,450 Operation Rainbow Operatives Graduate

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday formally passed out 1,450 newly recruited and trained operatives of Operation Rainbow, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state.

The colourful passing-out parade, held at New Zaria Road Stadium, Jos, marked the graduation of operatives drawn from different faiths, ethnic groups, and communities, who underwent rigorous training as part of the state’s security enhancement initiatives.

Governor Mutfwang described the exercise as a major milestone in Plateau’s efforts to entrench peace, emphasising that security forms the foundation for sustainable development.

“Without peace, there can be no meaningful progress, investment, or prosperity,” he said, adding that the graduation symbolises a renewed commitment to courage, discipline, sacrifice, and service in the collective quest to safeguard lives and property.

He explained that Operation Rainbow is a community-based security outfit designed to complement conventional security agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering and grassroots engagement.

Beyond physical drills and tactical training, the operatives were also instructed on discipline, respect for the rule of law, human rights, and responsible engagement with civilians.

As they prepare for deployment, Governor Mutfwang charged the operatives to uphold professionalism, integrity, and restraint, reminding them that they are guardians of the law, not above it.

He urged them to work closely with conventional security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to achieve lasting peace.

“Operation Rainbow is an inclusive security outfit meant to protect all residents of Plateau State, irrespective of faith or ethnicity, and not an instrument for witch-hunting,” he stressed.

Reassuring the operatives of government support, he promised continuous training, adequate logistics, and improved welfare packages to enhance their effectiveness.

He also commended the trainers and coordinators for producing a disciplined and community-focused security force and appreciated the families of the operatives for their sacrifices.

Acknowledging evolving security challenges, the governor said his administration would continue to invest in security infrastructure, intelligence, and strategic partnerships.

As the festive season approaches, he called on residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding, urging them to report suspicious activities promptly.

He further disclosed that the state government has partnered with the Nigerian Air Force to deploy a helicopter for aerial surveillance, especially in rural areas during the yuletide.

Governor Mutfwang congratulated the operatives and wished them courage, wisdom, and divine protection as they begin their assignments, pledging sustained government and public support.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, Plateau State, Brigadier General Gakji Shipi (Rtd), described the passing-out ceremony as one of his happiest moments in the current administration, attributing the success to the strong backing of Governor Mutfwang.

Shipi noted that the latest recruitment was historic, as it was the first time operatives were drawn from all 17 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the expanded spread has strengthened Operation Rainbow’s intelligence network, enabling more effective and responsive information gathering across Plateau State.

He stressed that “boots on the ground” remain critical to both military and intelligence operations, noting that the newly trained operatives would ensure faster access to information and quicker response times. According to him, they would serve as early warning and early response enablers for conventional security agencies, bridging gaps before the arrival of regular forces.

Shipi added that this development would help minimise damage and enhance security within communities, expressing gratitude to the state government for the support that made the achievement possible.