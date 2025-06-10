Plateau Attacks: Youth Group Raises Alarm Over Incessant Killings

Share

The Plateau Youth Council (PYC), Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) chapter, has called on the Federal Government to declare Mahanga community in Riyom a terrorist enclave, following a spate of deadly attacks.

According to the PYC, the past six weeks have witnessed relentless violence by armed Fulani herders, resulting in the deaths of 58 people, injuries to 31 others, and the displacement of more than 15,000 residents.

Chairman of the PYC in Riyom LGA, Comrade Zang Davou, raised the alarm during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Jos.

“Our people have consistently demonstrated remarkable restraint, refusing to engage in reprisals. However, our patience has been stretched to its absolute limits,” Davou said.

He detailed the scale of the destruction, stating that in just 41 days, 58 innocent lives were lost, 31 people sustained severe injuries, and over 82 houses were destroyed. He also alleged that attackers were seen using the mobile phones of some of the victims, while properties worth millions of naira were razed.

Davou urged the federal government to act decisively, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in the area.

The PYC issued a set of demands including the immediate deployment of security personnel, especially Mobile Police (MOPOL), to vulnerable communities; urgent measures to secure farmlands and protect farmers; and the safe, dignified return of displaced persons, supported by a robust rehabilitation plan.

The group criticized the government’s response so far as inadequate, warning that continued silence and inaction could further embolden the perpetrators and worsen the crisis.

They called for prompt intervention to prevent a total breakdown of peace in Riyom and other affected areas in Plateau State.

