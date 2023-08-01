Plateau Attacks: Shendam LG Chair Donate Relief Materials To Displaced Persons In Mangu

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council of Plateau State, Hon. Kemi Nicholas Nshe has donated relief materials worth millions of Naira to the internally displaced Persons in Mangu LGA who were displaced as a result of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks between May and July, 2023.

New Telegraph had reported that hundreds of persons were killed mostly women and children, properties and farmlands destroyed as well as thousands displaced.

Hon. Nshe accompany by top management of the LG and Shendam Stakeholders including PDP LGC officials while handing over the Relief materials mostly foodstuffs comprising 700 tubers of yams, Bags of Rice, Garri, Sugar, Palm oil and Crates of Eggs said the gesture was to identify with the people of Mangu Local in times of their hardship and grief.

“We visited to support and sympathise with our brothers and Sisters here in Mangu, we share in their pains we had witnessed this same challenge before, We had the same crisis in our local government, and we know the pain, the trauma, they are going to.

“We know in times like this food is very key, especially to women and children who are displaced, so in our effort as Local Government, Mangu and Shendam have a long history together, our parents had a very good relationship, So we came together as one family from Shendam stakeholders and brought in foodstuffs to include 700 tubers of Yams, Bags of Rice, Garri, sugar and Palm oil, crates of eggs to help the children feed very good. that’s what we’ve decided, as a local government”.

“We’re talking about life. We’re talking about humanity, These children are fragile. And so we feel it’s is good to come and give them a helping hand and assistance.

On their part, Former Deputy Speaker of Plateau State and Chairman House of Assembly Service Commission Rt. Hon. Johnbull Shekarau, Former PDP Chairman Plateau State, Chief Raymond Dabo and Former Commissioner of Information Hon. Gregory Yenlong, amongst others, said the visit was just a testimony that what happened to Mwagwavul Land is of great concern to them and that they are in sympathy with the Mangu Traditional Council and the entire Mangu People.

The Council Chairman of Mangu Local Government Hon. Markus Artu while receiving the items appreciated his counterpart for the show of love, and thanked the council chairman for the gesture to the victims.

Most of our people are in a pitiable situation, but you have given us relief in the form of foodstuffs. So the people of Mangu are happy.

Earlier the Chairman of Shendam Local Government together with the stakeholders had visited the Mishkaham Mwagwavul His Royal Highness Da John Putmang at his Palace to commiserate with him over the incessant attacks.

He said they had visited to share in the pains of the Mwagwavul Nation, saying they are saddened over the situation and encouraging the Paramount ruler that the Shendam people are standing strong with them, saying Plateau will witness Peace and no evil will succeed.

The Traditional Ruler appreciate the Visit and calls for a United Plateau State to fight against the enemies of the State.

He, however, tasked all people of the state to unite irrespective of tribe and religion

“Thank you for this show of love and history will record it in your favour. Shendam is the first to come in their entire Land, all the Management of the Local government to show us, love, we are indeed grateful.