Plateau Attacks: Security Arrest Five Suspects, Recovers AK 47 Rifles, Pistol, Others

A Joint security reinforcement in Plateau State has arrested five suspects connected to the gruesome killings of mostly women and children in the Fungzai and Kubat Villages of the Mangu Local Government of the State.

Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Jos said the five suspects have so far been arrested and are currently in the custody of the STF.

He noted that exhibits recovered include AK 47 rifle, a revolver pistol, and cartridges.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command CP Bartholomew Onyeka in the wake of attacks in some villages and adjoining areas of Mangu LGA has made more reinforcement from DOPS Plateau Command, MOPOL 8, CTU, NSCDC, and Operation Rainbow all teams led by the very dutiful, tireless and hard-working Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, DCP Emmanuel Ado, Area Commander PANKSHIN, ACP John Sendere* and troops from STF were mobilized to the area, which has now led to the subjugation and retreat of the attackers”

The Police Spokesman disclosed that in the cause of the retreat of the attackers, two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC were overrun and vandalized by the attackers.

“In the course of the struggle with the attackers, one Cpl. Abdullahi Umar 07NA attached to sector 8 STF sustained bullet injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the STF headquarters, Jos.

“Heavy security presence has been deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order. So far clam has been restored to the general area of Mangu Local Government, while monitoring continues.

The Statement assures the good people of the State that the Police Command will continue to do everything within its constitutional power to ensure the security of the lives and properties of all the citizens of Plateau State.