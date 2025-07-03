Plateau Attacks: Oluremi Tinubu Donates N1bn To Victims

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday donated N1 billion to victims of violent attacks in Plateau State, declaring that her commitment to the country is driven by love, not politics.

Speaking at the Government House in Rayfield, Jos, the First Lady said the funds were raised through her Renewed Hope Initiative and not sourced from government coffers.

Tinubu said she had met with the governor two days earlier to express her desire to meet traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

The First Lady also made a passionate appeal to Plateau men to protect their communities and urged traditional leaders to work towards lasting harmony.

READ ALSO

She said, “This visit is one filled with mixed emotions for me. I came here first as a mother whose heart bleeds each time I hear about killings, violence, or bloodshed.

“It took me some time to respond, but I want to assure you that this will be the last time I will respond to such a situation in Plateau State. I pray that God will honour this, and from now on, it shall be for the progress of the state.

“Today, I have come with a donation of one billion naira for the Renewed Hope Initiative. I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring life, not to pour money into a basket.

“If I kept money for personal gain, it would only serve to satisfy greed. But my goal is to use the resources I have for good, for the development of this country, not to waste them.

“When I arrived at the airport, I remember the little girl who came to greet me with a bowl of fruits and vegetables, saying, ‘Welcome to the land of peace and tourism’. I knew at that moment that God had already spoken because, as the Bible says, “Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings, God has ordained perfect praise.” From the mouth of this child, there shall be peace in this land. Amen.

“When Mr President decided to revert to the old national anthem this year, it brought back memories of the anthem that instilled patriotism and love for this land. When we hear the second stanza, “To hand on to our children a banner,” we must reflect on our actions and the legacy we leave behind. But when we look at the killings, the rapes, and the terror, we must ask ourselves: have we truly protected our land?

“You are the custodians of this land. We as officeholders will come and go, but you will remain. Please, I urge you to bring peace to this land. God will help you to protect and preserve this land.

“My love for this country is not political; it’s about how this country has blessed me. As I grow older, I want to enjoy the beauty of this country, not be consumed by politics. And that is why I am here today—to appeal to you, the leaders, to do whatever it takes to bring peace to Plateau State.”