Plateau Attacks: NEMA Donates Relief Items

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has provided relief items to victims of the recent attack in Bokkos Local Government Area communities in Plateau.

The Director-General (DG), of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, who led the delegation on a visit to Mr Amalau Amalau, Chairman of Bokkos LGA yesterday in Jos, expressed deep sympathy to the victims and their families.

Umar, who was represented by Mr Aliyu Waziri, NEMA ‘s Director, NorthCentral, told Amalau, that the agency was directed by the President to provide immediate succour to the victims of the recent attacks in the LGA.

The DG said the gesture was also in line with the agency’s mandate of timely intervention to save lives in disaster and emergency situations.

She further said the agency had earlier conducted a rapid response assessment to know the immediate needs of the victims. According to her, more relief items such as building materials will be distributed to enable the people to get back on their feet.

