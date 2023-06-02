New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Plateau Attacks: Mutfwang Visits Idps, Affected Communities

Barely 72 hours after his inauguration as the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has visited communities recently attacked by suspected bandits in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state. While visiting the affected internally displaced persons, the governor said he was aware of the difficulties they were going through, and assured them that necessary measures are being taken to not only bring succour to them, but ensure their early return to their homes.

He said, “We are aware of the enormity of the challenges you people (IDPs) are going through, and we want to assure you that necessary measures are being taken to not only bring succour to you, but ensure your early return to your ancestral homes.

The governor, who was coming home for the first time after his inauguration, raised pertinent questions over the mysterious attacks that claimed scores of lives and properties worth millions of naira. He wondered why the attacks were coming at this time and who must have brought the attackers.

Mutfwang urged community leaders to expose those who are working to cause disaffection in Mangu Local Government Area, which has a history of peaceful co- existence. “We should be encouraged that, by the grace of God, help is on our way,” he assured.

