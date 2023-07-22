Plateau Attacks: COAS, Lagbaja Visit Mangu LGA, Launches Operation Hakorin Damisa 1V

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on Saturday launched a special operation code-named ”Operation Hakorin Damisa IV” to end the incessant attacks on Mangu Local Government of Plateau State

Lagbaja while flagging off the special operation in Mangu said the military is well prepared to end the attacks in Plateau.

He explained that the special operation was aimed at tackling the ongoing security challenges within Mangu and its environs.

The COAS tasks the troops of the special force to respond to all distress calls and work with other security agencies to end all forms of insecurity in the area.

”Gentlemen, as your 23rd COAS I address you today and charge all of you deployed for this special operation to end the conflicts in Mangu and the environs

”You must work with other security agencies and because you are a people’s army, you must respond to all distress calls, You must also give feedback to the people at all times to win the confidence of the public.”

The COAS also charged the troops to be professional and guided by the rules of engagement during the operation.

He warned that any soldier found wanting would not be spared by him.

”You must be fair and just to all; you should be soldiers for all, always check the books and operate by the books,” he added.

Lagbaja, who promised to address the challenges of troops on war fronts, said his leadership was determined to restore peace and security to all troubled areas in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff also held a meeting with stakeholders in Mangu including traditional Rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and internally displaced persons where he assure them of providing security to return to their ancestral lands.

He however called on all citizens of the state to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing timely information for a prompt response forwarding ending the incessant attacks.