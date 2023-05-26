Plateau Attack: Prophet El-Buba Led Protest Over Killings Of 200 Villagers

…tasks citizens to Defend themselves

The Convener of the Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria on the state of the nation and also the General Overseer of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El-Buba has lamented the loss of over 200 people in the recent mayhem in Plateau State.

Prophet El-Buba alongside Christians and his church Members in the State took to the street in protest to register their displeasure at the gruesome killings.

El-Buba who led the mass protest from his church to the Secretariat roundabout and flyover in Jos called on the people of the plateau, saying it is time to fight and save the state.

“The whole of Plateau must unite and fight back. The divide and conquer strategy being deployed by the terrorists to isolate and decimate the tribes on the Plateau, one after another seems to be succeeding”.

El-Buba said some people had earlier made threats adding that the killings is a confirmation of their threats.

He said the protest march is to send a signal to the authority that the killings can no longer be tolerated.

“Plateau leaders and elders we cannot continue to play the ostrich??

It was first Tarok then Berom followed by the Irigwes and Bokkos, now it is Mwaghavul.

“If these terrorists are not confronted once and for all, irrespective of the tribe under attack, they will not stop.

“I admonish the citizens of Plateau to pray and also defend the land, we must form a strong alliance and put up a strong fight until we end this mess, injury to one is an injury to all.

He added that the Killings in Benue State, Southern Kaduna and Zamfara states in the outgone weeks and all other targeted killings across other flashpoint areas remain despicable and stand condemned.

“The revelation by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) that Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith in 2022, with 5,014 deaths and over 3000 Christian abductions in 2022 calls for concern and concerted efforts to avert a repeat of such heart-wrenching template that is already rehearsing to quadruple in 2023

“I call on Nigerian Youths to remain resolute and focused and continue to channel their genuine anger, purposeful intellects and energies to working hard and demanding a Better and Brighter.

Nigeria, every day.