Plateau Attack Carried Out To Make Tinubu’s Govt Look Stupid – Defence Chief

The Defence Headquarters has characterised the deadly Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State, which resulted in no fewer than 150 deaths, as a calculated attempt to embarrass and undermine the Federal Government effort.

New Telegraph reports that the deadly attack on the two Local Government Areas of the State occurred during the seventh month of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, labelled the attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi as “unfortunate” and without justification.

He suggested the attacks were intended to “embarrass everybody and make the government look stupid.”

Musa said, “The shocking incident that occurred in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, was quite unfortunate. There was no reason for the attack.

“I think the purpose is to embarrass everybody and to make the government look stupid.”

General Musa disclosed that the Nigerian military is making arrests related to the Plateau Christmas Eve killings and also addressed the military’s delayed response to the distress calls from the attacked villages.