Plateau Assembly Suspends 17 LG Chairmen

The Plateau State House of Assembly has suspended all the Local Government Council Chairmen and Councillors across the 17 Council areas of the state with immediate effect.

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ayuba Abok announced the suspension while presiding over a plenary session on Thursday following a Notice of motion brought to the House by the Member Representing Langtang North-North Constituency Hon. Pirfa Jingfa Tyem.

During the Notice of Motion, the Lawmaker calls on the Plateau State House of Assembly to resolve to request the Governor of Plateau State to suspend all Political structures at the Local government level pending the conclusion of investigations into a petition bordering on financial impropriety.

“Whereas the Leadership of the House Is in receipt of a Petition against the Seventeen Local Government Councils of Plateau State bordering on Financial Impropriety and misuse of Office;

“And Whereas the Leadership of the House requested the Seventeen Local Government Councils via a letter dated 25″ of May 2023 and routed through the ALGON Chairman to submit for scrutiny, all income and expenditure profiles of the Councils on 30” May 2023; none of the Seventeen Local Government Councils honoured the said request to make submissions.

The Speaker and the House of Assembly member after accepting the motion unanimously resolve and directed the suspension of all Political Structures at the Local Government Level pending the conclusion of investigations into the said Petition; and

The Lawmakers also direct the suspended Council Chiefs to hand over all Government properties in their possession to the Directors of Personnel Management in their respective Councils.