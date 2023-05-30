Plateau Assembly Sacks Hon. Zulfa As LG Chairman

…directs Hon. Laven to resume office

The Plateau State House of Assembly has passed a motion ordering the embattled Chairman of Langtang North Zulfa Rinven to vacate office immediately or risk being arrested.

The Assembly immediate direct the Police Commissioner to unseal the Council secretariat for the reinstated Chairman Hon. Ubandoma Laven to resume office as the Constitutional Chairman of Langtang North Local Government of Plateau State.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abok Ayuba stated this while addressing Journalists in Jos after the plenary on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the Courts had ordered Zulfa Rinven of the APC to vacate office and described his election as illegal as there was already a Chairman on the seat Hon. Laven Ubandoma of the PDP before his illegal election.

The order was however not followed as Zulfa was adamant to stay in office with the Police allegedly protecting him.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly Abok Ayuba said, although they don’t have the constitutional right to invite the Police, the House can move a motion to the National Assembly against the Commissioner of Police if they refused to abide by the directive of the House of Assembly to allowed the constitutional Local Chairman performed his Responsibility for the People at the grassroots.

Rt. Hon. Abok added that the embattled chairman Hon. Zulfa Rinven is not the rightful occupant of the seat and therefore he should vacate the seat and ask the police commissioner Bartholomew Onyeka to enforce the judgement because a motion has been passed to that effect.

The Speaker while speaking on the earlier sealing of the House by the State Police Command, said the Police had no right to seal it in the first place.

He blamed the immediate past administration for the disturbances that occurred in the House.

He described the newly elected Governor of the State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is a brilliant Lawyer and a man of Justice who ensure equity and the rule of law is duly followed.

He notes that the two months closure of the House has denied them to deliberate and take decisions that will be beneficial to the people of the State.

Abok explained that the police are an enforcer of the law and not to interpret the law.