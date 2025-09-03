Plateau Assembly Raises the Alarm Over Mining Activities in Residential Areas

The Plateau State House of Assembly expressed concerns over mining activities in residential areas in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis. It asked the state government to address the increasing solid mineral processing activities within residential areas to avoid grave consequences.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Jacob Denty (APC/Pankshin South). Denty said a survey conducted showed that over 1,000 tin processing sheds were currently operating in residential areas in the Jos North Local Government Area, with similar activities ongoing in other parts of the metropolis.

He warned that toxic substances, such as heavy metals, dust, and chemical byproducts, which pose serious health risks, are often emitted from such activities. He further noted that unregulated activities had also led to environmental degradation, water contamination, destruction of farmlands, displacement of communities, and increased poverty and insecurity.