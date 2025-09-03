New Telegraph

September 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Plateau Assembly Raises…

Plateau Assembly Raises the Alarm Over Mining Activities in Residential Areas

The Plateau State House of Assembly expressed concerns over mining activities in residential areas in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis. It asked the state government to address the increasing solid mineral processing activities within residential areas to avoid grave consequences.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Jacob Denty (APC/Pankshin South). Denty said a survey conducted showed that over 1,000 tin processing sheds were currently operating in residential areas in the Jos North Local Government Area, with similar activities ongoing in other parts of the metropolis.

He warned that toxic substances, such as heavy metals, dust, and chemical byproducts, which pose serious health risks, are often emitted from such activities. He further noted that unregulated activities had also led to environmental degradation, water contamination, destruction of farmlands, displacement of communities, and increased poverty and insecurity.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Court Overturns Nigerian Military’s 15-Yr Service Rule
Read Next

Low Adherence To Antiretroviral Therapy To Eliminate HIV By 2030 –NIMR