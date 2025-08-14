Plateau Assembly Pledges Stronger Legislation To Drive Mutfwang’s Devt Vision

The Plateau State House of Assembly has resolved to leverage the knowledge gained from a three-day capacity-building retreat to enact laws that align with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s vision of spreading developmental projects across the state.

“This will be achieved through effective legislation that has a direct impact on the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

The retreat, themed “Improving Service Delivery through Effective and Complementary Legislative Interventions,” was organised by the House leadership in collaboration with the Africa Parliamentary Resource Centre. It aimed to digest the Governor’s vision, outline developmental priorities, and support his “Time is Now” philosophy with enabling laws.

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel explained that the retreat provided members with in-depth knowledge of the Governor’s vision and a deeper understanding of the Legislature’s role in driving good governance and transparency.

He commended members for their commitment to learning and translating procedures into tangible support for the state government’s goals.

The House Majority Leader, Hon. Joseph Gokum, and other members commended the resource persons, noting that the retreat had equipped them with a comprehensive grasp of the Governor’s agenda.

They pledged to strengthen it with relevant laws to ensure successful implementation for the benefit of all Plateau citizens.

The retreat featured sessions on the state government’s development agenda, legislative roles, parliamentary procedures, budget alignment, and oversight, among others.

The Assembly adopted a communiqué reaffirming its commitment to people-centred legislation, transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.