Plateau Assembly Halts Annual Textbook Purchases, Graduation Ceremonies In Schools

The Plateau State House of Assembly has stopped the compulsory yearly purchase of textbooks by schools, insisting that books can be re-circulated among pupils, including siblings, as part of measures to ease the financial burden on families.

The resolution followed a motion by Joseph Bukar of Shendam Constituency, seconded by Mathew Kwarpo Sylvanus of Mangu South, during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Bukar described the practice of forcing parents to buy new textbooks each academic session as exploitative and unfair, stressing that parents are seeking fairness and relief, not luxury. He advocated for a sustainable textbook policy to make education more affordable.

After deliberations, the House resolved that parents should be allowed to reuse textbooks and purchase them from sources outside schools. A four-year textbook cycle will be adopted, keeping approved textbooks in use for at least four academic sessions, following the practice in Edo and Imo states. The Assembly also encouraged Parent-Teacher Associations and schools to establish book banks and swap schemes to help families cut costs while promoting responsible reuse.

The House further condemned the growing trend of annual graduation ceremonies in nursery and primary schools, describing them as wasteful and unnecessary, placing avoidable financial burdens on parents without adding academic value. To enforce compliance, the Committee on Education was directed to summon heads of private schools and officials of the Ministry of Education to communicate the resolutions, warning that violators would face heavy sanctions.

In a separate motion, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan of Pankshin North urged urgent regulation of unauthorized house agents in the State. Lawmakers condemned their exploitative practices, including illegal and exorbitant charges, and resolved to introduce a licensing system while repealing the outdated Rent Edict.

Closing the plenary, Naanlong Daniel commended members for their robust contributions and assured the Assembly’s continued commitment to legislation and resolutions that bring relief and development to the people of Plateau State.