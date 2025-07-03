Plateau Assembly Elects New Speaker

The Plateau State House of Assembly yesterday elected Nanloong Daniel as new Speaker following Gabriel Dewan’s resignation from the position.

Daniel representing Mikang was unanimously chosen by his colleagues to lead the 24-man Assembly.

Dewan representing Pankshin North comes from the same senatorial zone with as Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and this has been affecting the political zoning arrangement in the state.

According to reports, the leadership change is aimed at addressing political tension in the Assembly.