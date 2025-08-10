Plateau Assembly Celebrates Speaker, Daniel Gapyil At 47

Members of the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly have celebrated their Speaker, Na’anlong Daniel Gapyil, on his 47th birthday, describing him as a visionary and focused leader who has demonstrated exceptional capacity within a short time in office.

In a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos, the House Committee Chairman on Information and Communication and Chairman, Public Accounts and Petitions, Hon. Kwarpo Mathew Sylvanus, commended the Speaker’s sterling leadership qualities.

“Since assuming the mantle of leadership as Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Na’anlong Daniel Gapyil has been nothing short of a stabilizing force, exemplifying legislative prudence and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Plateau State,” the statement read.

Hon. Sylvanus praised the Speaker’s ability to carry members along, ensure frequent sittings, enhance legislative activities, and uphold diligent oversight functions, efforts he said have strengthened democracy and deepened public trust in the legislature.

“As we celebrate this special day with you, Mr. Speaker, we acknowledge your vision, dedication, and statesmanship,” the statement added.

The lawmakers prayed for the Speaker’s continued good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he steers the affairs of the State Assembly in service to Plateau State and Nigeria.