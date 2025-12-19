The gale of defection in the Nigerian polity took a different dimension on Friday as the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomed the defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Folowing his defection, the APC has pledged to grant Governor Muftwang maximum support in the new phase of his political journey.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, gave this assurance in an interview with newsmen in Jos, the state capital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the APC on Thursday announced the move of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, from the PDP to the ruling party.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, made this announcement during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Reacting to the new development in an interview within Jos on Friday, the APC scribe Bamaiyi described the party as a non-discriminatory party open to all eligible Nigerians, including the governor.

“We’re not surprised by the governor’s decision to join the APC, and we’re ready to give him all the support he needs to succeed,” Bamaiyi said.

He added that joining a political party is a fundamental right, adding that no one can prevent anyone from joining the APC.

“People must understand that joining a political party is the right of every citizen of Nigeria,” he said.

Bamaiyi cautioned critics to respect the governor’s decision, saying, “While some people have the right to be annoyed, others also have the right to be happy.”

Bamaiyi further described Mutfwang’s defection as an added advantage to the party, saying, “Whether you like it or not, our number in APC has increased.”

The APC official expressed optimism in the governor’s ability to lead, saying, “The governor is not new to party politics. He has been in a political party, and as such, he knows what to do. We expect that he is going to carry everyone along.”

Bamaiyi concluded, “So, he is welcome to the APC. We are going to give him the needed support.”