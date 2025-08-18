Plateau APC Mourns Nat’l Chairman’s Mother Death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has received with shock the sad news of the death of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the Party’s National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda.

According to family sources, she passed away on Sunday, August 17, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

In a press statement issued in Jos by the Plateau APC Acting Publicity Secretary, Hon. Shittu Bamaiyi, the Party described her death as not only a personal loss to the National Chairman but also a great loss to the entire APC family in Plateau State and the country at large.

“There is no doubt that the passing of Mama Lydia is both painful and devastating to the Yilwatda family, as she died at a time when her motherly advice and prayers were most needed, particularly by the National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda,” the statement said.

“A devoted Christian, a virtuous, humane, and humble woman leader particularly in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) the late Mama Lydia was known for her tireless and immeasurable efforts, alongside those of her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, in strengthening the Church in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

“It is consoling to note that the deceased left behind an indelible and accomplished legacy, reflected in the lives and values of her children.

“Surely, her demise is a great loss to the Church, the Women’s Fellowship, and Plateau State as a whole.

“While sharing in Professor Yilwatda’s moment of grief, the Party prays that God grants Mama Lydia’s soul eternal rest.”