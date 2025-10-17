Plateau APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The endorsement was unveiled during a stakeholders meeting in Jos attended by the National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, former Governor and leader of the party in the State Senator Simon Bako Lalong, former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, former Governor Joshua Dariye, former Minister Dame Pauline Tallen, MD/CEO North Central Development Commission Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, serving and former members of the State and National Assembly and hundreds of party faithful.

Former Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Barr. Festus Fuanter moved the motion to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate for the party in 2027, which was seconded by state APC woman leader Hon. Alice Dimlong. The stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the motion.

Fuanter also moved a motion against accepting Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the APC, which was also unanimously accepted.

Leader of the party in Plateau State, Senator Lalong, welcomed the decision of the party and said the President deserves a second term for not only working hard to touch the lives of Nigerians, but also carrying Plateau State along in his government, right from when he appointed him the DG of his campaign in 2023.

According to him, the appointment of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe as APC National Chairman is a great blessing to Plateau State, which not only opens access and development, but is also a sign that good things will continue to come to Plateau people through the APC.

He said Plateau APC is united and one party, as all differences have been resolved with all structures coming together for the progress of the state and nation at large.

Lalong also said members who earlier left the party are back, including those who have left other political parties, including the current one running the government in Plateau State, to join the APC.

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe appreciated the members for their endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, which he said was deserved because the President has revived the economy of the country and set the nation on the path of progress.

He said the President holds Plateau State and the APC family in great esteem, particularly due to the rousing welcome he received when he attended the funeral of his mother recently.

Nentawe also thanked members of the party for their solidarity and goodwill during the demise and burial of his mother.

The party, he said, is growing stronger every day and receiving new members from various political parties, assuring that those who are joining the party will be given all privileges and rights.

He said the party will soon unveil an empowerment plan that will impact youths, women and other special groups.

He also said the 30th of October 2025 has been chosen as the day to receive decampees to be witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima. The Committee will be chaired by Arch. P.D. Gyang, a member of the APC Elders Committee.

A 100 million business challenge for the youths is to be unveiled by next week

State APC Chairman Hon. Rufus Bature welcomed the National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, leader Senator Simon Bako Lalong and other stakeholders for coming home to meet with the teaming members and appreciate them.

Former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase also emphasised the need for unity and oneness among members. He warned against gossip and other divisive tendencies, which only bring confusion and setbacks.

Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Daniel Naanlong Gapyil described the gathering as heart-warming, particularly the resolve to unite and break any barriers that hinder progress.

Former Minister for Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen also commended the spirit of unity, saying the party is waxing stronger.