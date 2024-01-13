Plateau APC Congratulates Governor Mutfwang On Victory At Supreme Court

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature, has on behalf of the party in the State congratulated the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang over his victory at the Supreme Court

The Party in a congratulatory message signed and issued by the State Publicity Secretary Hon. Sylvanus Namang said the hard-earned victory which has come after a long-drawn legal battle has put an end to who is the actual winner of the 2023 governorship election in Plateau state.

According to the Statement Oisaid with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s confirmation by the Supreme Court which has the final say on the legal tussle, urges the governor to see his victory as a call to service and concentrate on governance taking into cognisance of the urgent need for fairness, justice and inclusivity.

The APC Chairman particularly calls on the Governor to in the true Plateau spirit, review some of the hasty decisions he took on assumption of office on 29th May 2023 especially as it relates to the removal of workers employed by his immediate predecessor and the dissolution of elected Local Government Council Chairmen and Councillors.

“To ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Plateau State, the Governor should see himself as a father of all especially given the complexity of our beloved State as a miniature Nigeria where every ethnic nationality is found”.

Hon Rufus Bature said that for Plateau State to reclaim its past glory as the true Home of Peace and Tourism, a genuine reconciliation is required which informs the need for an apolitical and all-inclusive stakeholder engagement where solutions would be proffered for the incessant carnage which has engulfed our beleaguered state with hundreds of precious lives lost and unquantified properties destroyed.

The APC Chairman commends its gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda over his doggedness, resilience and sportsmanship as a true democrat who believes in the rule of law and pursued his case with all sense of calmness and without bitterness. He wishes him the best in his future endeavours as a true son of Plateau State and a consummate democrat who means well for Plateau State of our dreams.

“As a party, the APC Chairman restates the party’s strong belief in our courts as true arbiters in disputes and disagreements to ensure the growth and stability of our budding democracy.

“Just as the Party had called on its members to remain calm before, during and after the Supreme Court ruling which they did, Hon. Rufus Bature commends their patriotism as true lovers of peace and progress of our dear state”.