Plateau APC Condemns Protest Against Tsenyil’s Nomination

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has strongly condemned a protest against the nomination of Dr. Cyril Tsenyil as Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), describing it as “ill-fated” and “stage-managed.”

Speaking during a press conference at the APC State Secretariat in Jos on Friday, the State Secretary of the party,Fidelis Longban, said the protest was orchestrated by individuals who had opposed President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections, particularly those who amplified criticisms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Longban accused the protest sponsors of being “sworn enemies” of Plateau State and the North Central geopolitical zone, alleging that the demonstration was a calculated attempt to embarrass the President and undermine the state’s chances of benefitting from federal appointments.

Despite what he described as coordinated propaganda during the 2023 general elections, Longban noted that President Tinubu still secured 30 percent of the votes in Plateau State.

He urged the Senate President and other members of the Red Chamber to disregard the protest and grant Dr. Tsenyil a fair and unhindered screening process.

Describing Tsenyil as a seasoned technocrat and committed APC member, the party said he is eminently qualified for the role. It noted that Tsenyil previously served as Director in the State Ministry of Finance and later as Accountant-General of Plateau State for eight years. He also holds a PhD in Accounting and Public Finance.

The APC expressed confidence that, given his academic and professional background, Dr. Tsenyil possesses the credentials and experience to deliver on the mandate of the NCDC.

Share