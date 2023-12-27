Plateau APC chair condemns attacks

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Rufus Bature, has condemned in very strong terms the Christmas Eve attacks on different communities in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

Bature in a statement yesterday by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang, said the unprovoked and dastardly acts which left scores of lives lost, property destroyed and members of the affected communities displaced from their ancestral home, is most regrettable as it came at a time when normalcy has been restored. He described the attacks as a heinous crime on the people of the state and a sacrilege coming in the wake of the Christmas celebration which is a season for demonstration of love, peace and unity. Bature while sympathising with the bereaved families of the affected communities and the government of Plateau State, called on the need to seriously dig into the root causes of these ceaseless crises that have led to the disorganisation and dislodgement of so many unsuspecting communities across the state.

While appreciating the deployment of more security forces to the areas affected, the APC chairman called for more proactive measures and greater vigilance by the people at all times. He said this bloodletting has led to disenchantment by the people with the security architecture and the government whose major preoccupation is the protection of the people and their livelihood. Bature called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never to be tired of the Plateau incessant killings and to once again direct the deployment of more security forces to tame the tide.