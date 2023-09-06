Plateau APC Celebrates Tinubu, Shettima On Tribunal Victory

The Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has celebrated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday 6th September 2023.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Sylvanus Namang in a congratulatory message signed and issued in Jos said the resounding victory is not only a victory for democracy but also an affirmation of the mandate of teeming Nigerians who massively and willingly voted for them during the 25th February, 2023 Presidential Elections.

“In the wake of this pleasant outcome, the State Chapter of the Party therefore, commends the Judiciary for its resilience and steadfastness in protecting the rule of law and dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“With this landmark judgement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR should be allowed to continue with his patriotic zeal of implementing his Renewed Hope agenda towards a prosperous and secured Nigeria.

“Against this background, we urge the Petitioners and all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in rebuilding our great country and sustenance of our 24-year-old uninterrupted democracy.

“We implore all our supporters to celebrate this judicial victory with modesty while also calling on those nursing bad intentions against the country to shelve the idea in the paramount national interest.