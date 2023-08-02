Plateau APC Celebrates Lalong Over Nomination As Minister

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter, Hon. Rufus Bature and the entire APC officials celebrate with the immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong over his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a press statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang said the nomination of the former Governor for the exalted position is a reward for hard work, determination, consistency, resilience and above all, loyalty.

According to the APC Chairman, the choice of the governor who is the leader of the party in the state, is apt and is a source of pride and joy to the entire APC family in the state which he serves as its rallying point.

He said Lalong, despite all odds, weathered the st m as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Coun l and ensured the resounding victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima which is not a mean feat.

Hon Rufus Bature is full of appreciation to Mr President for making this wise choice and assured him that going by Lalong’s pedigree and trajectory, he is going to find him a great asset and stabiliser in the Federal Executive Council.

Hon. Rufus Bature said he does not doubt that he is going to be expeditiously cleared by the Senate under the ongoing screening exercise.