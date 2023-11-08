Plateau APC Celebrates Labour Minister Senatorial Victory At Appeal Court, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter has celebrated with the Minister of Labour and Employment and immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong over his affirmation by the election Appeal Tribunal as the Senator representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District.

APC in a Press Statement signed and issued by the State Publicity Secretary Hon.Sylvanus Namang said the Victory at the appeal tribunal is a good omen the democracy and a confirmation that Courts which citizens firmly believe in, remain the only avenues of obtaining justice in electoral disputes.

The party also celebrates with the Former Chairman of Langtang South Hon. Vincent Venman whom the Appeal Court affirmed his election as a Member Representing Langtang North/South Federal Constituency

“The APC in the state highly commends the Appeal Court panel of eminent Jurists over their remaining firm, steadfast and unshaken in holding to the tenets of their professional callings in the temple of justice.

“They refused to yield to the social media onslaught, blackmail and intimidation by the PDP in Plateau state which took their loss at the Appeal Courts to very ridiculous and unacceptable levels.

“These latest victories have put the APC in a comfortable majority at the National Assembly Assembly with two out of three Senators so far as we await the outcome of a rerun in the Plateau Northern Senatorial District and five out of eight Federal seats so far as we also hope to increase the tally with the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency rerun election within 90 days as directed by the Appeal Tribunal.

“As we await the results of our appeals in respect of the House of Assembly seats where we expect to have an overwhelming majority and the big one, our water-tight Gubernatorial Appeal where we expect to take back full control of the state at the highest level of governance, we advise the Plateau State PDP to accept its loss in good faith in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“On our part, the APC would be magnanimous in victory and would always be guided by the wishes of the entire Plateau citizens as there is no Victor no vanquished as demonstrated by the ailing PDP in the state.

“We seize this opportunity to also congratulate Hon. Fom Dalyop who was affirmed as Member Representing Barkin Ladi /Riyom Federal Constituency and Hon. Ajang Iliya who was affirmed as Member Representing Jos South/ Jos East Federal Constituency over their equal belief in our judicial system instead of casting aspersions on the Judges of constitutionally recognised courts which belong to an important and impartial arm of government”.