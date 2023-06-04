Plateau APC Calls For Immediate Reinstatement Of Suspended 17 LGA Chairmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State on Sunday condemned in totality the suspension of elected Council Chairman and Councilors in the 17 local government councils of the state.

The spokesman of the opposition party, Hon. Sylvanus Namang while addressing Journalists in Jos pointed out that as a responsible opposition in the state, the party would hold the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), especially the Governor, Bar Caleb Mutfwang accountable for critical decisions of his administration as well as keep his pronouncements and actions under scrutiny for the good of the state.

“We condemned in totality the controversial issues involved in the purported action of both the Governor and the Plateau House of Assembly which smack of executive recklessness and legislative impudence if not impunity against established legal constitutional and legislative procedures .”

“The Local governments are established by law and due process ought to be followed in tempering their structures and operations.

Hon. Namang also added that ” For all intents and purposes, the actions of the House of Assembly presided over by Speaker Ayuba Nuhu Abok whose seat had since October 2021 been declared vacant but who was brought through the back door under a clearly disputed high court judgement which has been appealed against and the Governor are premeditated and a clear vendetta which is an avoidable step by the leads than one-week administration in the state.

He added that ” We are aware that the chairmen have filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the Governor from suspending the tenure of the LGA chairmen and their legislature arms.”

“We call for the immediate reinstatement of the elected local government councils chairman in the 17 local government council Chairmen of the state, he stressed.