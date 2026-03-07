Plateau APC Applauds Tinubu On Appointment Of Gambo, Dadut As Ambassadors

The Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment and posting of two eminent sons and daughters of the state, Dr Yakubu Gambo and Nora Dadut, as Non-Career Ambassadors.

The APC, in a press statement signed and issued by State Publicity Secretary Hon. Wumana Bako, said the party in the State under the Leadership of Hon. Rufus Bature are delighted that Dr Yakubu Gambo has been assigned to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while Prof. Nora Dadut will serve in the Republic of South Korea.

“These strategic diplomatic postings reflect the confidence reposed in their competence, integrity, and proven record of service”.

“The APC in Plateau State expresses profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for once again demonstrating inclusiveness and confidence in the people of Plateau State by appointing two distinguished individuals from our state to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

“This gesture reinforces the administration’s commitment to national unity and merit-based leadership”.

“As ambassadors of our great nation, they carry the collective pride and aspirations of both Nigeria and Plateau State. We therefore urge them to remain steadfast and exemplary in the discharge of their duties, mindful that they represent not only the Federal Republic but also the resilient and industrious people of Plateau.

“Beyond their primary diplomatic responsibilities, we encourage them to actively harness the vast opportunities available in their respective host countries, particularly in areas of investment, education, technology, tourism, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

“By doing so, they will help deepen bilateral cooperation and unlock partnerships that will further consolidate the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while also advancing the development aspirations captured in the Time Is Now Agenda for Plateau State.

“We are confident that Dr Yakubu Gambo and Prof. Nora Dadut will justify this trust through dedicated service, impactful diplomacy, and by building bridges that will bring tangible benefits to Nigeria and Plateau State in particular.

The Plateau State APC, however, congratulates the two Ambassadors from the State, and we wish them great success as they take up the important national assignment.