Plateau APC Advises Supporters Celebrating A’Court Victory To Do So In Modesty, Decorum

Following the victory of the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Sunday, the State chapter of the party has called on all its members to celebrate the victory with utmost modesty and decorum.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Appeal Court in a unanimous judgement this afternoon, nullified the election of the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang mainly over the PDP’s LACK OF STRUCTURE and non-adherence to Court Orders.

The Chairman of the APC in Plateau state, Hon. Rufus Bature who is highly elated by the Appeal Court’s ruling in favour of its party’s candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, appealed to members and supporters of the APC in Plateau state to remain calm and refrain from any provocative acts that would affect the peace and tranquillity of our beloved state.

According to the party Chairman, though the APC has emerged victorious after a lot of patience and respect for the sanctity of the Courts where it painstakingly appealed against the ruling of the first tribunal, the party is appealing to the PDP to call on its supporters to accept their loss in good faith and call on its members not to embark on anything that will lead to the breach of peace in the State.

According to the chairman, there is no victor and no vanquished as Plateau state and its people remain brothers and sisters who should work for the common good of the state.

“The acrimony and disaffection which prevailed in the wake of appeals should be put behind us as Plateau state was reduced to a laughing stock which is most regrettable as our people are reputed to be peaceful and accommodating hence its being referred to as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

Hon Rufus called on security agencies in the state to be on red alert and vigilant to avert any acts of breakdown of law and order.

He commended the Court of Appeal Court Judges for their meticulous, impartial and very professional handling of the Appeal.

The APC congratulated its gubernatorial, candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and his Deputy, Hon. Pam Bot Mang over their well-deserved Victory and commended their patience, tolerance and statesmanly disposition while the trials lasted.

He urged them to be magnanimous in victory and work earnestly towards uniting the state and its people regardless of religious or ethnic-sectional considerations.