Plateau APC Accuse Security Agencies Of Alleged Harassment, Intimidation Of Members

Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday condemned alleged harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of its members by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) in the State.

The APC in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus said that the actions of the security agencies are a flagrant abuse of fundamental human rights, particularly the right of freedom of speech and association, which are enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The party cited a recent case at the SID department of the Police Headquarters, Jos on October 13th, 2023, where the wife of an ardent supporter and media blogger of the party was summoned on frivolous allegations and detained for hours, with no case whatsoever.

According to the APC in Plateau state, “The only reason for her detention was to impress on her husband who is not in town to come over to the station with his phone for investigation! ”

“Another member of the party’s social media team, a female, was also recently invited to the DSS office in Jos for the singular aim of going through her telephone conversations and chats on social media, which we see as intimidation and assault on her freedom of speech and association. ”

The APC also said that other members of the party have been reporting cases of harassment, attacks and threats on social media platforms by the ruling party in the state.

“The party unequivocally states that no form of intimidation or harassment will deter its members from airing their opinions and views on issues of governance and democratic expedience.

The APC called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to investigate these allegations and call the perpetrators to order as the APC regards them as partners in progress.

The party also urged the security agencies to respect the fundamental human rights of all citizens regardless of their political affiliations.