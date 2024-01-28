Plateau: Anarchy Looms as PDP, APC Lay Claim to Assembly Chambers

Following the affirming of the election of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang by the Supreme Court recently, 16 PDP sacked Plateau House of Assembly members have vowed to return to the State House, saying the Supreme Court has also validated their elections. It would be recalled that on November 19, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had nullify the election of Mutfwang as the Governor but on January 12, 2024, the Supreme Court reversed the decision, affirming him as duly elected Governor of Plateau State. The Supreme Court held that it was not in dispute that Muftwang was sponsored for the election by his political party, adding that the validity of his nomination was not a ground that could be challenged at an election petition tribunal. However, hearing the Supreme Court verdict, the 16 sacked PDP Lawmakers had on January 23, prepared to resume their duties.

We’re authentic members – PDP

Former Majority Leader of the House, before the Appeal Court judgment, who was elected on the PDP platform, Hon. Ishaku Maren, had said that the judgment which validated the election of Governor Mutfwang was an indica- tion that they were still the authentic members of the House and were only on recess. “It was even in the words of the Supreme Court that the Appeal Court judgment was a miscarriage of justice. I want to also state that even in law, it says that if there is an injury, there will certainly be a remedy,” he added. Maren argued that the Su- preme Court’s ruling, which upheld Mutfwang’s election on the same grounds, validated the PDP’s ability to nominate them. As a result, they asserted that the Court of Appeal’s decision to sack them as lawmakers had become null and void. He said: “Our recess ends on Monday and we want to inform the public that we, the PDP family, are in high spirits and are willing to go back to our legislative duties willingly given to us by our various constituencies. So, we are all ready to resume work.”

Detailing the reasoning behind their choice to resume plenary, Maren stated: “While we were on recess, two judgments were passed regarding the Plateau State House of Assembly. “The first one was the one given by the Court of Appeal, of which the Jus- tices said one could not put something on nothing; PDP on the Plateau had no structure, and it was on that basis and premise that they sacked all the 16 PDP House of Assembly members. “And while we were still on recess, the Supreme Court gave its verdict re- garding the same issue, and in the judgment, the Supreme Court said the case that was brought be- fore the Court of Appeal was fraudulent and that the Court even lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter in the first place. “And by that, it shows that referring to their sub- mission, you cannot build something on nothing. By implication, the verdict of the Court of Appeal is a nullity, and we are disre- garding that judgment in its entirety.” He insisted that they were products of democracy who were validly elected by their various constituents. “As you are aware, we are law-abiding citizens of this state and Nigeria and are lawmakers, not lawbreakers.

And as we can see, we coordinated ourselves, were harmonious in our approach and cordial, and by that, we agreed absolutely with the position of the leadership of Plateau State House of Assembly and we will abide by it because it is a legal issue”. Another sacked PDP Lawmaker, who had rep- resented Langtang North of Plateau State, Hon. Joseph Langyi, said he has the right to go back to the Plateau State House of As- sembly even though the Appeal Court judgement sacked him and other PDP members in the state. “As I am speaking to you now, I have not received any communication disproving my certificate of return as an elected member representing my people. “Based on that reason, I have the right to go back to the House of Assembly. I approached the court in an attempt to find a legal and proper way to handle the matter. The proper thing for us (the sacked PDP members) to do is to go back to the House of Assembly.”

But, on his part, former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dalyop Fom Gwottson, said they have approached the court and all they were doing on the issue of the resumption was their strategy. “We are law-abiding citizens and we will follow the law even though, we know very well from the Supreme Court verdict, that our mandate was stolen. We were massively voted by the electorate but our man- date has been stolen but we will surely follow the law.”

Stay away, Speaker tells opposing parties

However, as the State House of Assembly resumed from its two months recess last week, the speaker, asked the 16 sacked law- makers from PDP and the APC to stay away from the House as they would not be allowed to participate in plenary until the court judgment was interpreted. Dewan, who spoke in an interview with journalists in Jos, shortly after a very brief sitting with the eight recognized members at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos on Tuesday said: “The House received judgments from two courts; one from the Court of Appeal and another one from the Supreme Court. “You know I am a lawmaker. I can’t interpret the law. Therefore, I have to see the full interpretations of these judgments before I know what to do. “The only thing I know now is that there are 32 members of the House of Assembly claiming 16 con- stituency seats. That is the reason I have to see the interpretations.

So, for now, the Plateau State House of Assembly has only eight members, whose seats are not in contest, and only eight members are recognized by my leadership. “The other 16 members will join us when the law is made clear. There is a court process that has been served on us regarding these 16 vacancies and as I am talking to you, 32 members are claiming the 16 vacancies in the Assembly. “As said earlier, we as lawmakers will allow the Judiciary to do the needful by interpreting the law and at the right time, we will know the rightful occupants of the 16 seats in the Assembly.” Meanwhile, the 16 APC lawmakers, who were affirmed by the Appeal Court and certificates of return presented to them were not present at plenary last Tuesday. One of them, Hon. Dachung Moses Da- don, who is to represent Riyom State Constituency, who spoke to Sunday Tele- graph in Jos, disclosed that since they were lawmakers, they will be calm and wait for the day that the Speaker will call for their inauguration. “We are lawmakers and the Appeal Court has affirmed our election. INEC has issued us with a certificate. We are now Lawmakers-elect. We are just waiting for our inauguration to resume our constitutional responsibilities. We won’t fight. We will follow the law.

APC is a party that obeys the rule of law and so we will obey that. When the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Mutfwang as the Governor of Plateau under PDP, you can check to see that APC congratulated him. So, I don’t know why the PDP sacked lawmakers don’t want to accept the verdict of the highest court when it comes to House of Assem- bly elections matters”. The All Progressive Con- gress (APC ) in Plateau State says the vow by sacked PDP lawmakers to return to the Plateau State House of Assembly is a call to anarchy. Responding to the devel- opment, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Hon. Sylvanus Namang, warned against the plan by the sacked lawmakers. “What began last week as a veiled threat by a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Istifanus Caleb Mwansat during his infamous inter- view with AIT is fast becoming a reality. “The APC and all peace- loving citizens of Plateau State had expected that he ought not to be walking the streets as a free citizen following his inflammatory outbursts.

The APC wishes to state in no un- certain terms that the plans and threats by the sacked members contemplating any resumption of sitting as members are not only an as- sault on our democracy but an insurrection against the state, being an unabashed contempt of Court. “The APC accepted for the sake of democracy and peaceful coexistence, the judgment of the Supreme Court in good fate and ap- pealed to our members not to embark on anything to the contrary which they obeyed. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Supreme Court Judgement, which awarded victory to the Governor is personal to him and has no multiplier or spill-over effect on anyone already sacked. This is moreover as there was no case about the National and State Assembly Elections before the Supreme Court. The orbiter dictum as made by Justice Okoro concerning the fate of the sacked lawmakers cannot be said to have any force of law “The Appeal Court judgment, which sacked the 16 PDP State House of Assembly members and all its National Assembly members, has a stamp of finality which cannot be upturned by any Court in the land in line with Section 246 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Just as we have accepted, as true democrats, the decision of the Supreme Court, the PDP has no option than to accept the fate that has befallen them and wait for the next election circle. We call on all arms of security agencies in the state to up the ante to handle any il- legal acts as the Plateau State House of Assembly resumes sitting. “Plateau State, which is standing on a very delicate security tripod, following so many upheavals which have consumed thousands of unsuspecting lives, cannot afford this very avoid- able threat and legislative onslaught,” the APC warned. The APC also commended security agencies in the State for averting a total breakdown of law and order at the resumed sitting of the Plateau State House of Assembly last Tuesday 23rd January 2023. Meanwhile the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan, has described unfortunately, the recent incidents in Mangu LGA, which have shown a blatant disregard for human life and a complete break- down of law and order. He said the House of Assembly cannot turn a blind eye to the pain and anguish that these acts of terror have inflicted upon the people we were elected to serve.

“The highly armed attacks on innocent communities in Mangu LGA have caused widespread panic, fear, and displacement. Families have been torn apart, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered. These acts of violence have not only disrupted the peace and harmony that Plateau State has long been known for but have instilled a sense of helplessness and despair among our people. “We must condemn these atrocities in the strongest possible terms. The lives of our citizens are sacrosanct, and it is our responsibility to demand justice for those who have been affected. We call upon the relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to book.”