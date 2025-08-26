Plateau ALGON Pledges Stronger Commitment To Grassroots Dev’t

The Plateau State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating development across all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Speaking on Monday at the flag-off of a statewide peer review tour, ALGON Chairman and Wase LGA Chairman, Hon. Hamisu Anani, said the initiative aims to strengthen grassroots governance, foster collaboration, and address developmental challenges in line with the PDP-led administration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

The peer review tour, which kicked off with visits to Qua’anpan, Mikang, and Langtang South LGAs, will see council chairmen engage traditional rulers, legislative arms, and community stakeholders, as well as inspect ongoing and completed projects.

“We are going round the 17 LGAs to inspect some of the projects executed at council secretariats and across various wards,” Anani said.

“The local government consists of three key segments, the Executive, the Legislative, and the Traditional Institution. If all these work together, Plateau will continue to grow stronger.”

He expressed appreciation for Governor Mutfwang’s support and noted that, despite limited resources, councils have implemented projects with lasting impact. He urged unity among leaders, stressing the importance of protecting their democratic mandates and supporting the state government’s developmental agenda.

ALGON Chairmen in Qua’anpan, Mikang, Langtang South, and Shendam LGAs, Christopher Audu Wallet, Bernad Alkali, Nanfa Nbin, and Nichola Kemi Nshe pledged to sustain grassroots development and highlighted ongoing projects including new council secretariats, schools, hospitals, and road construction.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to Governor Mutfwang, describing themselves as “proud ambassadors” of his leadership and commitment to advancing development statewide.

Councillors and other stakeholders applauded the timely provision of fertilizers and farm inputs this year, calling for more inclusive governance, while legislative arms praised the cordial relationship between council executives and lawmakers, describing it as a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

During the tour, ALGON members paid homage to traditional rulers including the Long Gamai of Shendam, HRM Miskoom Martin Shaldas; the Long-Tel of Tehl Chiefdom, HRH Barr. Donald Puntel; and the Acting Long Pan of Qua’anpan, HRH Miskoom Safiyanu Allahnana.

The monarchs commended the peer review initiative — described as the first of its kind since the return of democracy in the state — and pledged their support while urging the council chairmen to prioritize security.

“The safety of communities lies in your hands,” the royal fathers emphasized, calling for robust engagement with traditional institutions, security agencies, and other stakeholders to sustain peace.

The peer review tour marks a significant step by Plateau’s 17 council chairmen, nearing their first anniversary in office, to enhance synergy between local government executives, legislators, and traditional rulers in driving grassroots development.