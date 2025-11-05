Plateau ALGON Award Contract Of N700m For Building Of Anatomy Laboratory

The Plateau State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, has awarded a contract worth over 700 million to Debdans Multibiz Nigeria Limited for the construction of an Anatomy Laboratory for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Plateau State University, Bokkos.

The Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hon Ephraim Usman Gar, disclosed this on Wednesday when he led ALGON officials to a Courtesy visit on the Management of Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Hon. Usman said the project underscores the strong partnership between the 17 local government councils of the State and the university.

Usman reaffirmed the Mutfwang administration’s commitment to providing learning-conducive infrastructure across the state.

He said Plateau People are the direct beneficiaries of the university, and stressed the commitment of ALGON in driving positive change in the University.

Speaking while receiving the ALGON delegation, the Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Professor Shedrack Best, commended the gesture, describing it as a major milestone in the institution’s infrastructural development.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed the ALGON representatives of the university’s plans to construct a dam and expand its academic programmes.

The Vice Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Jos South Hon. Patrick Silas Dung emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration and support from critical stakeholders to drive such initiatives.

The contractor, Engineer Timothy Tola, assured the university community of a durable, high-quality structure that will stand the test of time.

A highlight of the event was the signing of the contract documents and the handover of the project site to the contractor.

The Construction of the Anatomy Laboratory for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences site is located opposite the Faculty of Health Sciences at the university.