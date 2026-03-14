Plateau Academics Inaugurate  Coordinators For Mutfwang/Tinubu 2027 Re-Election

A group of academics in Plateau State has formally inaugurated coordinators on the platform of “Plateau Academics for Caleb Mutfwang/Tinubu 2027,” pledging intellectual support and mobilisation for the re-election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Jos, where coordinators were appointed from various tertiary institutions across the state with Prof. Lazarus Maigoro named as the Patron of the group.

Prof. Maigoro, who is also the Provost of the College of Education, Gindiri, while speaking at the occasion, highlighted Governor Mutfwang’s achievements in the education sector since taking office.

He cited interventions that rescued institutions from accreditation threats by professional bodies such as the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to him, funding challenges that had stalled progress for over 20 years were addressed within six months of the Mutfwang administration.

He also praised the absorption of over 700 casual staff across tertiary institutions, including 187 in one institution alone, which resolved long-standing staffing shortages.

At the national level, Prof. Maigoro commended President Tinubu for implementing the reviewed staff welfare package, describing it as transformative.

“If a lecturer is happy, he is at his best,” he said, urging academics to actively participate in governance to influence policy and decision-making.

The Plateau State coordinator, Associate Prof. Augustine Azi, described the platform as an intellectual movement rather than mere political endorsement.

He noted that Plateau State hosts over 20 federal, state, and private tertiary institutions, with more than 15,000 academic staff, 30,000 non-teaching staff, and 350,000 students, making the academic community a significant force in leadership and social influence.

“Our mission is the promotion of good governance through intellectual advocacy, policy dialogue, and evidence-based evaluation of leadership,” the coordinator stated.

He emphasised that the group would focus on voter sensitization, grassroots outreach, and policy engagement, all grounded in scholarship and critical thinking.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Mutfwang Hon Jeremiah Satmark expressed surprise and delight at the turnout of critical academic minds in support of one cause.

He described the gathering as unprecedented, noting that academics typically approach issues with scrutiny but had now united behind the governor.

He reaffirmed Mutfwang’s commitment to timely salary payments as a basic right, not an achievement, and his vision to position Plateau as a centre of excellence in education, leveraging its serene environment and climate to attract students nationwide.

The Chief of Staff assured the group of integration into the broader campaign structure for the 2027 elections.

Our correspondent reports that the event drew participants from institutions including the University of Jos, College of Education Gindiri, Plateau State University Bokkos , and others.