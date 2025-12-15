Plateau: 4 Children Killed In Barkin Ladi Attack

At least four children were killed in a night attack on Dorong Village, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, further deepening fears over worsening security situation in the area.

The attack, which occurred on Friday night, was carried out by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen, according to residents, heightening tension in the already troubled community.

The incident comes barely weeks after the launch of Operation Enduring Peace and renewed efforts by security agencies to ensure peace and security across Plateau State, particularly during the Yuletide season.

The victims were identified as Precious Joshuah, 17, Isa’ac Joshuah, 9, Mary Joshuah, 7 and Eve Sambo, 3 years old, all from the same family and community.

Local sources said the killings have left residents traumatised, with many expressing deep fears over the safety of their families amid recurring attacks in the area.

They noted that Dorong and surrounding villages have remained tense, as residents worry about possible further assaults if sustained security measures are not urgently put in place.

Confirming the incident, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau State, who hails from Dorong village, told journalists yesterday in Jos that the community had been thrown into deep mourning by the loss of the children.

He disclosed that security operatives had since been deployed to the area to prevent further escalation, warning that without decisive and sustained action, lasting peace would remain elusive.

Meanwhile, the Member representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dickson is Chollom, has strongly condemned the attack, describing the killing of the innocent children as heinous, barbaric and utterly senseless.