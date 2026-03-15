Plateau 2027: Bida Honoured With Chieftaincy Title In Kanke

Plateau APC governorship aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections and retired naval officer, Commander Yilchini Jan Bida, has been honoured with the prestigious traditional title of Sarkin Yaki Nemel (Ngolong Njang) by the Nemel Traditional Council in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation and his commitment to community development.

The honour was conferred by the Paramount Ruler of Nemel, Nde Shangka Deshi, during the colourful 38th Annual Festival of Arts and Culture, Pus Nemel 2026, held on Saturday at the Government Secondary School (GSS) Nemel playground.

The title ceremony formed one of the highpoints of the cultural festival, which attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, political stakeholders, and residents from across Plateau State.

While performing the coronation of Commander Bida, the Nemel Traditional Council described him as a patriot and exemplary leader whose professional and community engagements have left enduring impacts on governance, youth empowerment, and social stability.

The council noted that the honour was bestowed on him for his outstanding contributions to nation-building, ethical leadership, youth mentorship, and the promotion of peace and responsible civic engagement in Nigeria.

Commander Bida, a proud son of Nemel District, served for over two decades in the Nigerian Navy and the federal public service, where he held key financial, audit, and budgetary responsibilities.

According to his citation, he distinguished himself through discipline, integrity, and professional excellence while handling sensitive national assignments.

The council further acknowledged that throughout his career, the retired naval commander consistently promoted transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law, values it said remain critical to good governance and national security.

“His dedication to strengthening institutional systems and safeguarding public resources contributed significantly to programmes aimed at poverty reduction and social development,” the citation stated.

Traditional authorities also observed that his commitment to financial discipline and regulatory compliance helped address systemic weaknesses often linked to corruption, youth disenfranchisement, and electoral violence.

Beyond his professional career, the Nemel Traditional Council described Commander Bida as a moral compass for young people in the district, noting that his life journey reflects the virtues of discipline, patriotism, and lawful conduct.

“He stands as a shining example to our youths that genuine success comes through education, hard work, and integrity, rather than through violence, intimidation, or electoral malpractice,” the council added.

The traditional institution said the conferment of the Sarkin Yaki Nemel title also aligns with the vision of the Nemel Development Association and the Traditional Council to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development within the district.

Commander Bida, who is widely regarded as a 2027 Plateau State governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was praised for his consistent advocacy for youth participation in democratic processes and his efforts to discourage political thuggery and violence.

Responding after the investiture, the retired naval officer expressed deep gratitude to the traditional council and the people of Nemel for the honour, pledging to remain committed to the ideals of peace, development, and responsible leadership.

The ceremony concluded amid cultural displays, traditional music, and dance performances, as the community celebrated one of its illustrious sons whose legacy of service continues to inspire the younger generation.