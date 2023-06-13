New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
Plateau 10th Assembly Inaugurated, Gets New Speaker, Deputy Speaker

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Mikang State Constituency, Hon. Moses Sule has emerged as Speaker of the 10th Plateau House of Assembly.

Sule was elected unopposed by the lawmakers on Tuesday shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly in Jos, the state capital.

Als,o the Member representing Jos South Constituency Jos South Constituency, Hon. Fom Gwottson popularly known as “Banga by Nature” was elected Deputy Speaker unopposed

In his inaugural speech, the new speaker Rt. Hon. Moses Sule appreciated his colleagues’ support, which saw him emerge as the speaker.

He said the members had placed given him responsibility which he promised to fail and called for their support to succeed.

The Inauguration was well attended by Friends, Political Associates and well-wishers of the Lawmakers.

