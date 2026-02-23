Plateau: 10 Killed In Fresh Attacks

…Berom Youths Condemn Persistent Bloodshed

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has condemned the latest wave of attacks in Plateau State, which claimed 10 lives in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rwang Tengwong, the association said nine persons were gruesomely killed on Sunday evening at Ratatis in Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi LGA, when gunmen stormed the community at about 7:27 p.m.

According to the group, several other residents sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

The statement added that one person was reportedly killed in Jol, Riyom LGA, during a separate attack, further heightening fears over the deteriorating security situation in Berom land.

The BYM, under the leadership of Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, expressed deep concern over what it described as a recurring pattern of official condemnations and promises of investigation without concrete arrests or prosecutions.

The association warned that the persistent failure to bring perpetrators to justice has emboldened armed assailants, resulting in repeated attacks on innocent farming communities, destruction of livelihoods and loss of lives across Plateau State and the Middle Belt region.

While commiserating with the affected families, the group called on the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government to move beyond routine assurances and take decisive steps towards identifying, arresting and prosecuting those responsible for the killings.

The Berom Youths urged the immediate deployment of adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities, particularly in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs, to forestall further bloodshed and restore confidence among residents.

The BYM, however, reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the protection of lives and property in Berom land and Plateau State at large.