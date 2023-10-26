PLASU VC Pledges Commitment To Students’ Welfare, Academic Excellence

The Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos, Prof Matur Malau Bernard has pledged his Management commitment to work towards improved welfare of students and academic excellence.

Professor Matur disclosed this while addressing the students on the reasons behind the delay in the opening of the student portal for the payment of fees and other charges.

He said he met the issue of an increase in the payment of tuition fees on resumption of duty in March this year and is working alongside the Council, Management and the State Government on the promised reduction of the fees by fifty per cent as promised by the government which was why the payment portal was still being rejigged to reflect the announced reduction and to also capture student records.

According to Prof. Matur, his Management has worked out a friendly hostel allocation system whereby fifty per cent of the hostel accommodation will go to fresh students while levels two, three and four hundred students will be allocated forty per cent of the hostel space with the remaining ten per cent reserved for the physically challenged students.

He disclosed that the new hostel building which foundation stone he laid this year would be completed in the second week of December this year and promised that he will use next year’s TETFund intervention to further construct additional hostels as he is committed to ensuring that during his tenure fifty to seventy per cent of students of the University are housed on the campus.

While urging the students to patiently wait for the completion of the development of a student-friendly portal that will address the problems associated with generating Matriculation numbers and tuition fees for them as has been the case in the past.

Prof. Matur urged the students to conduct themselves responsibly as everything possible was being done to make life easy for them on campus.

He said his Management remains committed to prioritizing students’ welfare issues which is why it has renovated existing hostels and has installed Solar Farms for sustained power supply on the campus and activation of boreholes for unhindered water supply for students on the campus.

He then advised the students to use approved channels to forward their grievances rather than resort to unconventional ways and unruly behaviour.

The Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Felix Masok had earlier welcomed the Vice Chancellor and Management to the interaction and thanked the Vice Chancellor for taking the time to address the students on issues bordering on tuition fees which has led to agitations amongst the students and urged them to exercise patience while the Management and Government as they work to resolve the issues.

President of the student Union government Gomos Timothy Mundi thanked the Vice Chancellor for his fatherly role and for taking the time to address them.