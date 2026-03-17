PLASU Senate Sanctions 76 Students For Examination Malpractice

The Senate of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, has approved disciplinary measures against 76 students found guilty of examination malpractice.

The offences ranged from smuggling unauthorised materials into examination halls to impersonation, all in violation of the university’s regulations as outlined in the Students’ Handbook.

The sanctions, ratified during the Senate’s 102nd regular meeting, include rustication for one academic session, compulsory carryover of affected courses, and outright expulsions in severe cases. At the same meeting, the Senate also ratified final-year undergraduate and postgraduate results for the 2024/2025 academic session.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday in Jos by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Masara Kim, said the meeting, chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Moses Pyefa Galadima, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Gaya Best, received reports from the Examination Misconduct Committee.

The committee investigated 76 students apprehended during the second semester examination for the 2024/2025 academic session. Offences included possession of mobile phones, written notes, and inscriptions on body parts related to examination questions.

After deliberations, the Senate approved punishments consistent with the provisions of the Students’ Handbook.

The Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

He emphasized PLASU’s commitment to integrity, discipline, and sound moral values while commending the examination misconduct committee for its diligence and adherence to due process.

In addition to disciplinary matters, the Senate approved some results for 400 level students, as well as Masters’ and PGD students’ results. Reports from faculties confirmed that lectures for the new semester resumed two weeks earlier across departments.

The Director of ICT, Mr. Sati Dapel presented updates on ongoing digital reforms to ease students’ registration.

The Senate concluded by reaffirming its commitment to upholding academic standards, promoting discipline, and enhancing administrative efficiency at Plateau State University.