Plastic Pollution: The Alternative Bank Drives Effort To Tackle Menace In Lagos

As part of ongoing efforts to tackle one of Nigeria’s most pressing environmental challenges, The Alternative Bank executed the inaugural edition of its ‘Walk4ZeroPlastic’ campaign on Saturday, July 19 at Tejuosho Market in Yaba, Lagos.

The initiative, which forms part of the World Environment Day Program of Sterling Sustainability Working Group, is a community-driven campaign designed to reduce plastic pollution, foster responsible waste habits, and drive grassroots environmental advocacy.

Anchored on the theme “In Markets, On Streets, For the Future,” the campaign will combine a symbolic walk with plastic recovery efforts, market sensitisation, and on-site sustainability-linked account activations.

Plastic waste remains a significant environmental challenge in Lagos, with markets like Tejuosho bearing the brunt of improper disposal practices.

By mobilising employees, volunteers, market leaders, traders, and residents, the Walk4ZeroPlastic aims to collect over 10 tons of plastic waste, while sparking conversations around long-term behavioral change and environmental responsibility.

Speaking ahead of the event, Hassan Yusuf, Managing Director and CEO of The Alternative Bank, said: “As a financial institution with deep roots in community and sustainability, we see this campaign as part of our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to collective efforts addressing the plastic crisis.

The reality is, no single organisation or sector can solve this problem alone. But by showing upside by side with local partners, market leaders, and everyday citizens – we can help drive the kind of progress that sticks.”

This initiative complements Sterling HoldCo’s wider sustainability agenda, aligning with national ESG priorities and global frameworks such as the Global Plastics Treaty and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 12 and 13).

Beyond clean-up, the campaign seeks to foster a deeper understanding of responsible consumption, community engagement, and inclusive growth.

“We’re proud to play our part in supporting cleaner environments, and we believe that real change happens not in boardrooms, but on the ground, with consistent action and shared purpose.

Walk4ZeroPlastic is one of many steps we must take together, and the Sterling Group remains committed to walking that journey with our communities,” added Bunmi Ajiboye, Chairperson of the Sterling Sustainability Working Group.