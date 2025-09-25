Plastic Crisis: Supermarkets Urged To Step Up Against Pollution

When shoppers stroll into supermarkets, they expect convenience—but behind the neatly stacked shelves lie a growing crisis: plastic pollution. A new report released in September 2025 by Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) has put supermarkets under scrutiny, exposing how poorly they are performing in the fight against plastic waste.

The report, “Supermarket Audits: Stores’ Untapped Potential in Fighting Plastic Pollution,” is the world’s first global review of supermarkets’ plastic practices.

Between August and November 2024, volunteers in 27 countries carried out 496 audits of 247 retailers. The findings were damning—most supermarkets are doing little more than the law requires. While 44 per cent of stores audited had bottle deposit schemes, the figure was heavily skewed by Germany’s strong legislation, where 96 per cent comply.

Outside Germany, the figure drops to just 17 per cent. Similarly, 58 per cent of supermarkets worldwide have eliminated free single-use plastic bags at checkout or charge for them, but again, this is largely due to existing laws in more than 100 countries. When it comes to voluntary action, the numbers shrink dramatically. Only 14 per cent of stores offer bulk sections for dry goods, and just 11 per cent have eliminated plastic bags for fresh produce.

“The data shows supermarkets are heavily reliant on single-use plastics, and this overconsumption is a key reason we are in a pollution crisis today,” said Emma Priestland, Corporate Campaigns Coordinator at BFFP. “Simple, proven measures can drastically reduce their plastic footprint—good for health and the environment.” Supermarkets, positioned between producers and consumers, hold enormous power.

By setting packaging standards, introducing refill systems, and promoting reusables, they could lead the way. Instead, shelves remain flooded with plastic-packed goods, especially bottled drinks and individually wrapped foods.

The study found retail chains generate up to five times more packaging waste than traditional shopping models. “Every aisle in the supermarket can be part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Edith Monteiro of Adansonia. Green, Senegal.

“Choosing less plastic means choosing a healthier future.” Environmental advocates say profit motives and lack of vision hold supermarkets back. “We want supermarkets to lead in replacing single-use plastics with locally sourced, plant-based materials and reusable containers,” urged Daru Setyorini of ECOTON, Indonesia. “Sustainable choices must be accessible, visible, and affordable.”

The report also highlights regional disparities. In Chile, despite laws banning single-use plastic bags and bottles, weak enforcement allows large supermarkets to exploit loopholes by selling so-called “reusable” plastic bags that quickly become waste. “Effective oversight and meaningful sanctions are essential to ensure real change,” said Maria José García Bellalta of Fundación El Árbol.

In Mexico, consumer groups are demanding safer packaging. “Products should come in truly circular packaging, not disposable designs that let plastic particles migrate into food,” warned Maite Cortés of the Jalisco Environmental Collective. BFFP recommends supermarkets act now rather than wait for legislation.

Proposed measures include expanding refill and reuse systems, phasing out plastic bags, offering plant-based alternatives, leveraging influence over suppliers, and promoting consumer education. “The supermarket sector has a huge, untapped potential to lead,” Priestland stressed. “If they act decisively, they can cut plastic pollution at its source and shape millions of consumer choices daily.”

Plastic pollution is more than an environmental issue—it is also a health and climate crisis. Microplastics are now found in human blood, food, and even breast milk. Meanwhile, plastic production fuels greenhouse gas emissions. BFFP’s #BreakFreeFromPlastic campaign, launched in 2016 and supported by over 3,500 organisations worldwide, envisions a future free of single-use plastics.

“Supermarkets must not wait for a global treaty,” Setyorini said. “Every small change can ripple into massive global impact.” For now, the world’s first supermarket audits serve as a wake-up call. As Monteiro puts it: “Every purchase can move us closer to a healthier, zero-waste future. The choice is in the aisles—and in the hands of the stores that stock them.”