PLASCHEMA Commissions Zonal, LGA Offices Across Plateau

The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), in an effort to deepen grassroots healthcare delivery, has commissioned its zonal and Local Government Area (LGA) offices across the 17 LGAs of the state, alongside the deployment of 17 operational motorcycles to strengthen outreach and supervision.

According to the agency, this initiative is aimed at enhancing monitoring, facilitating enrolment drives, and improving service delivery to hard-to-reach communities, reinforcing the administration’s commitment that no citizen, even at the last mile, will be left behind.

The Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Arc. Samuel Jatau, while commissioning the zonal office at Barkin Ladi LGA and handing over the motorcycles to representatives of the LGAs, commended PLASCHEMA for translating government policy into practical interventions that directly impact the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

He said the agency’s resolve to expand access to quality and affordable healthcare aligns with the vision of Governor Mutfwang to ensure equitable health services for all residents of Plateau State.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, and the Chairman of Barkin Ladi LGA, Stephen Gyang, in their separate remarks, applauded the agency’s leadership for decentralising operations and strengthening its presence at the local level, describing the move as critical to achieving universal health coverage in the state.

The Director-General of PLASCHEMA, Dr. Kwande Dawal, while giving an overview of the agency, explained that the establishment of three zonal offices alongside the 17 LGA offices would significantly boost service delivery, enhance supervision, and improve quality management across Plateau State.

He noted that the motorcycles were procured to support routine monitoring, community sensitisation, enrolment activities, and effective coordination at the LGA level, stressing that decentralisation remains central to PLASCHEMA’s operational strategy.

Dr. Dawal expressed profound appreciation to Governor Mutfwang for his unwavering support to the agency, describing his administration’s commitment as vital to advancing and sustaining universal health coverage in Plateau State.

New Telegraph reports that the commissioning of the offices and deployment of operational logistics will enhance PLASCHEMA’s mandate to bring health insurance and quality healthcare services closer to the people, as well as strengthen the state’s healthcare system and expand coverage across all communities.