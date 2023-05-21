Planted In God (1)

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” Psalm 1:1-3 The man planted in God is planted in the midst of abundance and he is not permitted to be a beggar/ struggler when you have the Life of God. You are meant to be giving and lending where necessary, not begging and borrowing.

You are meant to be a head and not a tail. Circumstances around you suppose not to be your master but you must fully be in control of any situation. Do trees planted by the water suffer? No, it is impossible. Did the leaves of that tree withered away? No, there is no power in the earth and under the earth that can tamper with the growth, the fruits and the purpose of that tree. Are you not more precious than a tree in the sight of God? It is time to awake to the reality of life and never suffer like unbelievers. This is spiritual insight: God is talking to someone reading this message by His word that you will prosper in whatever you lay your hand to do. Prosper until people begin to envy you in the name of Jesus.

For you to be planted by God, you must serve Him joyfully, faithfully, it takes serving God to take delivery. God has better alternatives than us. He is not a task master; He only offers us opportunities that will lead to our blessings. This is one of the conditions to be met for your profit. “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” Heb.11:6.

What does it mean to be planted by God?

1. If God plants you, His will become your will. And His will for you is to be above only. “And the Lord shall make thee the head, and not the tail; and thou shalt be above only, and thou shalt not be beneath; if that thou hearken unto the commandments of the Lord thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them:” Deut.28:13. You are struggling below because you are not wise enough to permit God to do the planting of your life because you are still struggling with God, you are still doubting God if He can be your main supply. If this message will bring a change in your life, you will learn how to absolutely depend on God.

2. If you are planted by God, His nature becomes your nature. Maize seed when planted will not change when harvesting. God can never go broke, you will never go broke. Theirs is no austerity measure in God, lack is forbidden in your life. No one paid God a visit in the hospital bed; you are not permitted to be there. This means your health will not fail you. John 15:4-5 “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abides in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”

3. If you are humbled enough for God to plant you, you become a winner in life’s battle. I have never seen where God backed out for any battle, that is the reason He is the mighty in battle, God of hosts of heaven.”What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:31. 4. There is a secret you don’t know about God, when you allow Him to plant you,God never comes to a standstill anywhere. Even if there is no way, He always makes a way. If you don’t know the way to your success in life, it means you are far away from Him. If you are still dwelling in the same spot, it means you have got it wrong somewhere.