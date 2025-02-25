Plant-Rich, Low Saturated-Fat Diet Lowers Psoriasis

Share

A new study by researchers at King’s College London, has found that a diet of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy foods and lean meats, low in salt and sugar, is associated with reduced psoriasis severity.

Results of the study are published in the ‘British Journal of Nutrition’. Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that causes red, scaly, itchy patches of skin.

It’s an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system causes skin cells to multiply too quickly. The study found significant associations between diet quality and the severity of psoriasis.

The findings provide novel insights into how dietary patterns may be related to psoriasis severity in non-Mediterranean populations. The research analysed data from 257 adults with psoriasis who had completed an online survey.

Participants’ adherence to various diet quality scores, including the Mediterranean Diet Score, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) score, and the Healthy Plant-based Diet Index, was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire.

Psoriasis severity was selfassessed using a validated questionnaire. Key findings from the study indicate that individuals with very low adherence to the DASH diet index and the Healthy Plantbased Diet Index were significantly more likely to report higher psoriasis severity, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

