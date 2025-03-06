Plans To Transform Nigeria’s Sugar Sector Underway

Share

In a bid to achieve significant transformation of the Nigerian sugar sector, the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) and National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) aware working out strategies to see Nigeria acquire a substantial share of the global market, especially by tapping into sugar imports from China, which is currently valued at $10 billion.

Specifically, the local sugar market is valued at $2 billion annually, and is projected to benefit from a transformed sugar sector, where China, a significant player in the global sugar market, currently imports an estimated five million metric tonnes valued at $10 billion.

This is in addition to its domestic production of 10.5 million metric tonnes. Director-General, NCSP, Joseph Tegbe, stated this when he hosted a delegation of NSDC led by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, to his office in Abuja, recently.

Precisely, the working visit focused on fostering collaboration between the two organisations and exploring opportunities for partnerships to transform the Nigerian sugar sector through Nigeria-China Collaboration.

While receiving the delegation, the DG, NCSP noted the huge potential of the Nigerian sugar sector and lauded the commitment of the management of the NSDC led by Bakrin.

He added that the goal of the collaboration was to leverage Chinese technology and expertise to boost Nigeria’s sugar production, meeting both local demand and the requirements of target global market.

Bakrin, in his response, said that the NSDC aimed to position the Nigerian sugar sector as a beneficiary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

He noted this would involve the deployment of modern technology, conversion of byproducts, training of farmers on modern skills, and technology transfer, as well as access to low-interest financing to fund the development of new sugar production estates and ventures.

“As Nigeria seeks to boost its sugar production, this collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal, which is part of the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises economic growth and development,” the NCSP executive secretary stated.

He added: “The NSDC, led by me, is committed to deepening the partnership between Nigeria and China, and this collaboration with the NSDC marks a significant step in this direction.”

