Plans Are In Motion To Bring Peter Obi Back- PDP

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Thursday, stated that the party is taking measures to bring Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, back into its fold.

Speaking on Arise News, Abdullahi stated that plans are underway to return Peter Obi to the opposition party.

He described the former Governor of Anambra State as a product of the PDP and a great asset to any political party.

According to him, despite rigging and all sorts of manipulation of the electoral process in 2023, Obi was still able to garner over 6 million votes.

“Peter Obi is our product, and the PDP indeed wants to get him back. He is a very great capital for any political party, and any political party that will have him will be to their advantage,” he said.

“The truth of the matter is if he had not gone the way he did in the last dispensation and proved that mettle to generate over six million despite the rigging and frustration of his chances in many of the states. Peter Obi is truly a political capital no doubt about it,” he added.