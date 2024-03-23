Planned Recapitalisation: 17 Banks May Go Under – Investigation

The Nigerian economy will soon begin to experience a beehive of activities reminiscent of the 2005 rat-race for capital raising as deposit money banks plan for massive capital injections. This is coming as some banks are planning massive injection of funds into the economy.

Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that options left for about 24 banks to remain globally competitive include, mergers and acquisition, local and international borrowing, public offerings, but with most owners guarding against dilution of the ownership structure.

Highly placed sources within the banking industry informed our correspondent that, because of the privileges and pecuniary interests attached to the ownership and chairmanship positions, most of the over three quarters of the banks that need capital injections are favourably disposed to rights issues.

A rights issue is when a company offers its existing shareholders the chance to buy additional shares for a reduced price. Usually the discounted price will stand for a specified time frame, after which it is returned to normal. Further investigations however showed that about 17 out of the 24 banks are not likely to meet the new minimum capital requirement being set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, had in an elaborate hint of the broad direction, recently linked a potential higher capital requirement for banks to the government’s dream of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2035. Inflation and devaluation of the country’s currency, have made the current Capital base of N25 billion grossly inadequate.

Although, the CBN has not come out with the requirements, but industry analysts say, it will be based on operational capacity of each bank, adding that currently, there are regional, national and international banks with N10 billion, N25 billion and N50 billion respectively.

Analysts speak

Expressing the need to review the minimum capital requirements for banks in light of the recent depreciation of the Nigerian naira, a Lagos based analyst, Friday Ameh, noted that the current minimum capital requirements were established when the naira was stronger, and that the decline in the currency’s value has resulted in a significant loss of value for banks.

During the 2004/2005 capitalisation, the exchange rate was about N132/$, compared to the present over N1500/$. The analysts say for meaningful impact, the capitalisation should be between N400 billion and N1 tril- lion. Specifically, Ameh pointed out that “during the banking consolidation exercise of 2004, the minimum capital requirement for banks was raised from N2 billion to N25 billion.

This change meant that banks were required to have a minimum of $187 million in capital, based on the exchange rate at the time. “Today the same N25 billion is an equivalent of just $32.5 mil- lion. This is a clear indication of the phenomenal erosion of the capital base of the banks. Recap- italisation of the banks has therefore become imperative.

“It is important to ensure that the capital base of banks can support their current exposures in the interest of the stability of the financial system.” Saturday Telegraph also gathered that even before the announcement, some chief exec- utive officers and other top exec- utives of Deposit Money Banks had begun moves to raise fresh capital to bolster their respective institutions’ capital base through preliminary mergers and acqui- sition talks.

There was the acquisition of an some old generation banks by a relatively new Titan Trust bank, however, Jim Obaze, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council, who was appointed as a Special Investigator by President Bola Tinubu to probe the CBN, said the former governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, used “ill-gotten wealth” to establish TTB and used it to acquire the banks through proxies.

This led to the dissolution of the boards of the banks. Similarly, Unity Bank, a pub- licly listed financial institution in Nigeria, was in discussions with Providus Bank regarding a poten- tial business combination, but the advent of Cardoso and current re- structuring of the bank may have temporarily halted the discussion.

In the last few months, FBN Holdings, Wema Bank and Jaiz Bank had proposed Rights Issues, while Fidelity Bank announced plans to raise additional capital via the issuance of 13,200 billion ordinary shares via public offer and rights issue.

Banks already taking steps

Our correspondent gathered that some deposit money banks (DMBs) in Nigeria, particularly those in the FUGAZ category (First Bank, UBA, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank), are already taking steps to increase their capital base. These efforts are being driven by the banks’ desire to remain com- petitive and meet the increasing demands of customers, as well as the need to comply with regulatory requirements.